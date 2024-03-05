Open Menu

World Leaders Greet Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2024 | 12:30 AM

World leaders greet Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) On his first day in office, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif received congratulatory messages from leaders of a number of important countries.

The prime minister, who took oath of office earlier this afternoon, received telephone calls from Dr. Ebrahim Raisi, President of Iran and Dr. Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia on Monday, a press release issued by the PM Office said.

The two leaders congratulated him on assuming office and expressed their desire to work closely with him to expand bilateral relations and regional cooperation.

The prime minister thanked both leaders for their felicitations and invited them to visit Pakistan.

Earlier, he also received a telephone call from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkiye in which the two leaders had reaffirmed their desire to work together to strengthen ties.

The prime minister was also congratulated by the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia who posted a message on X. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas wrote a letter to congratulate the Prime Minister whereas President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan and Prime Minister Pushpa Kumar Dahal of Nepal also sent letters of felictitations to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

It may be recalled that Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang wrote letters of congratulations to the Prime Minister yesterday, immediately after his election.

These messages represent the confidence of the world leaders in the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and their desire to maintain robust high level engagement with Pakistan.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister World Iran China Visit Tajikistan Saudi Arabia Malaysia Nepal Tayyip Erdogan May From Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Chairman PPP pays tribute to Jam Saqi

Chairman PPP pays tribute to Jam Saqi

1 hour ago
 PM directs for preparing action plan to revive eco ..

PM directs for preparing action plan to revive economy

1 hour ago
 Iranian president phones PM Shehbaz to congratulat ..

Iranian president phones PM Shehbaz to congratulate on his election

1 hour ago
 US Supreme Court rules Trump can stay on Colorado ..

US Supreme Court rules Trump can stay on Colorado primary ballot

1 hour ago
 HDBA to elect office bearers, members on April 20

HDBA to elect office bearers, members on April 20

1 hour ago
 Six TTP terrorists killed in Feb 28 operation belo ..

Six TTP terrorists killed in Feb 28 operation belong to Afghanistan: Security so ..

1 hour ago
Germany braces for fresh rail, air travel strikes

Germany braces for fresh rail, air travel strikes

1 hour ago
 Ukraine says behind railway blast in southwest Rus ..

Ukraine says behind railway blast in southwest Russia

1 hour ago
 DC inaugurates tree plantion drive in Chaman

DC inaugurates tree plantion drive in Chaman

1 hour ago
 DC Murree visits Parhana village to review relief ..

DC Murree visits Parhana village to review relief activities

2 hours ago
 Cricket: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I scores

Cricket: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I scores

2 hours ago
 PML-N to channelize benefits to common people: Kha ..

PML-N to channelize benefits to common people: Khawaja Asif

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan