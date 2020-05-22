UrduPoint.com
World Leaders, Missions Condole Over Many Causalities In PIA Plane Crash

World leaders, missions condole over many causalities in PIA plane crash

The world leaders and foreign missions of various countries in Pakistan Friday condoled over many causalities after a Pakistan International's passenger plane crashed in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :The world leaders and foreign missions of various countries in Pakistan Friday condoled over many causalities after a Pakistan International's passenger plane crashed in Karachi.

A Lahore-Karachi bound PIA flight PK8303 carrying 99 passengers and eight crew members crashed in densely populated area near Karachi's airport killing over a hundred people and injuring many residents.

In their separate messages, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and embassies of the United States, China, France, Netherlands and European Union expressed condolences over deaths and wished early recovery of those injured.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of life due to a plane crash in Pakistan. Our condolences to the families of the deceased, and wishing speedy recovery to those injured," Prime Minister Modi said on his Twitter handle.

"My heart goes out to the families of victims who lost their lives I offer my sincere commiserations to the people and the government of Pakistan. Afghans stand with you in this moment of grief," President Ashraf Ghani tweeted.

Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli also took to Twitter and expressed his "heartfelt condolences to the government of Pakistan and the bereaved family members who lost their loved ones" and wished early recovery to the injured.

The Chinese embassy in Pakistan while sympathizing with the victim families, said, "We stand with Pakistan in the time of sadness." "On behalf of the US Mission to Pakistan, I offer my deepest condolences to the people of Pakistan and the families of those who lost their lives today in the plane crash near Karachi," US Charg d'Affaires a.i. Ambassador Paul W. Jones said.

In his message, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu condoled over the life loss in the plane crash and prayed for mercy on those who lost their lives. .

"Condolences to our Pakistani brothers & sisters. Friendly & brotherly Pakistan's pain is our pain," the Turkish foreign minister said on Twitter.

In their separate messages, Ambassador of the European Union Androulla Kaminara, Netherlands Ambassador to Pakistan Wouter Plomp and French embassy in Pakistan expressed their grief and sympathized with the bereaved families.

