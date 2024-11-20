Open Menu

World Leaders Urged To Tackle Water And Climate Crises; Pakistani Entrepreneur Inspires Action At COP29

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 20, 2024 | 03:08 PM

World leaders urged to tackle water and climate crises; Pakistani entrepreneur inspires action at COP29

Baku (Zahir Noor - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20 November, 2024) :
Hamza Farrukh, the founder and CEO of the Solar Water Project, Bondh E Shams, delivered a powerful virtual address from Stanford University, California, to the global leaders at COP29.

With urgency and passion, Hamza called for immediate, scalable solutions to fight the interconnected challenges of climate change and water insecurity, urging the world to prioritize vulnerable communities.
“Climate change is water change,” Hamza emphasized.

“For billions, this crisis is not an abstract issue—it’s a daily battle for survival.”
He pointed to the devastating 2022 floods in Pakistan, which displaced 33 million people and left millions without access to clean water, as a wake-up call for global action.
Bondh E Shams, under Hamza’s leadership, has been making waves with its innovative OASIS Box™, a solar-powered water filtration system that provides 10,000 liters of safe water daily.


This innovation is part of Pakistan’s first carbon-offset water purification project certified by Gold Standard titled “OASIS Box Sustainable Project (GS11721). This project is 100% additional; meaning this work would not be possible without carbon-backed financing.

This is a shining example of how clean technology can address water insecurity while reducing greenhouse gas emissions. With sufficient support, the project could reach 140,000 people, prevent 250,000 tons of emissions, and create local jobs.
Hamza challenged the current global funding priorities to stress a more realistic balance between supporting nascent carbon removal technologies, which supply less than 3% of the global reductions, and already scalable carbon avoidance projects.

He called for stronger public-private partnerships to bridges the funding gap for early-stage climate solutions, enabling projects like Bondh E Shams to scale and make a difference worldwide.
In his closing remarks, Hamza inspired hope and action: “Together, where could we go next? Kenya? Nepal? Brazil? If you, the policymakers and funders, help break down barriers, we, the implementers, are ready to deliver real change.”
Global leaders, policymakers, and investors are encouraged to connect with Bondh E Shams (Solar Water Project) at the Pakistan Pavilion at COP29 to explore partnerships and expand these transformative solutions to communities in need.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Technology Water Gas Gold From Billion Million Jobs

Recent Stories

20th Anniversary Celebration of Pakistan Business ..

20th Anniversary Celebration of Pakistan Business Professional Council Abu Dhabi

36 minutes ago
 12 security officials martyred, six Khwarij killed ..

12 security officials martyred, six Khwarij killed in brazen attack on Bannu Che ..

1 hour ago
 Naqvi highlights zero tolerance policy against beg ..

Naqvi highlights zero tolerance policy against beggars going to KSA

3 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 poi ..

PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 points

4 hours ago
 Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b

Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b

4 hours ago
 A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s ..

A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s divorce announcement

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Sikh Pilgrims from US, Canada visit historic Gurdw ..

Sikh Pilgrims from US, Canada visit historic Gurdwara in Khanewal

16 hours ago
 CUI confers degrees upon 925 students

CUI confers degrees upon 925 students

16 hours ago
 Macron tells Xi he shares desire for 'durable peac ..

Macron tells Xi he shares desire for 'durable peace' in Ukraine

16 hours ago
 'Sabotage' suspected after two Baltic Sea cables c ..

'Sabotage' suspected after two Baltic Sea cables cut

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan