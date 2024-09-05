Open Menu

‘World Literacy Day’ Marked

Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2024 | 06:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) In collaboration with the district administration and the Department of Literacy and Non-Formal Basic Education, Faisalabad, a ceremony was held to mark the World Literacy Day at GC University, here on Thursday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Dr. Shahab Aslam, Chief Executive Officer Education Authority Kashif Zia, Chairperson Education Department, Dr. Bushra Noreen, Chairman, Department of History, Dr. Dilshad Mohabbat, teachers, students, staff and media representatives participated.

District Education Officer Literacy Naveed ul Haq speaking in the inaugural session mentioned the efforts of the Department of Literacy. He said that special adult education centers are being opened to educate the illiterate prisoners in jails of the province.

He said that currently 413 non-formal Primary schools are functional in Faisalabad and more than 14,000 students are enrolled in these schools.

He said that stipend of the teachers has been increased to Rs 12,500 from Rs 8,000 during one year. However, a proposal to enhance it to

Rs 20,000 is also in pipeline.

Other speakers emphasized the importance of education and appreciated the work of the department.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Shahab Aslam appreciated the performance of schools functioning to educate the inmates in prisons.

CEO Education said that education is the basic right of every citizen adding that if you want to move forward, you have to study.

Later, certificates, and shields were distributed among teachers and staff.

A walk was also held from Dr. Zakir Block to VC Secretariat led by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Nasir Amin.

