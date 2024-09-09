World Literacy Day observed in Larkana

A rally was organized by the Department of Education and the National Commission for Human Development in Larkana on Monday in connection of World Literacy Day from Government P.V Boys Primary School

District Education Officer Primary Anees u Rehman Jalbani, Assistant Director of Literacy NCHD Sada Mirani, Ashfaq Shaikh, Focal Person Volunteer Community Development Mumtaz Abro, along with officials of the Education Department, teachers and school children participated in large numbers.

Addressing the rally, officials said that the number of children who do not go to school has increased to more than two and a half million, which is a matter of concern.

The NCHD official said that parents should enroll their children in nearby schools to equip them with the education and secure their future.

Under the leadership of Sindh Operation Director Humira Hashmi and Provincial Coordinator Sajjad Memon, they vowed that the Department of Education and the National Commission for Human Development Pakistan will use all resources to enroll out-of-school children aged 5 to 16 years in schools.

Senior Assistant Director of DO Office Masood Soomro, Head Teacher Yasir Liaquat Dahar and others were also present on this occasion.