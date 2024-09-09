Open Menu

World Literacy Day Observed In Larkana

Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2024 | 07:09 PM

World Literacy Day observed in Larkana

A rally was organized by the Department of Education and the National Commission for Human Development in Larkana on Monday in connection of World Literacy Day from Government P.V Boys Primary School

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) A rally was organized by the Department of Education and the National Commission for Human Development in Larkana on Monday in connection of World Literacy Day from Government P.V Boys Primary School.

District Education Officer Primary Anees u Rehman Jalbani, Assistant Director of Literacy NCHD Sada Mirani, Ashfaq Shaikh, Focal Person Volunteer Community Development Mumtaz Abro, along with officials of the Education Department, teachers and school children participated in large numbers.

Addressing the rally, officials said that the number of children who do not go to school has increased to more than two and a half million, which is a matter of concern.

The NCHD official said that parents should enroll their children in nearby schools to equip them with the education and secure their future.

Under the leadership of Sindh Operation Director Humira Hashmi and Provincial Coordinator Sajjad Memon, they vowed that the Department of Education and the National Commission for Human Development Pakistan will use all resources to enroll out-of-school children aged 5 to 16 years in schools.

Senior Assistant Director of DO Office Masood Soomro, Head Teacher Yasir Liaquat Dahar and others were also present on this occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan World Education Larkana All From Government Million P

Recent Stories

Drug peddler held, over 10kg hashish recovered

Drug peddler held, over 10kg hashish recovered

56 seconds ago
 LHC, sub-ordinate courts to remain closed on Sept ..

LHC, sub-ordinate courts to remain closed on Sept 17

58 seconds ago
 Four arrested, eight cases registered for overpric ..

Four arrested, eight cases registered for overpricing essentials

1 minute ago
 PRA stages walkout from NA, Senate over KP CM's an ..

PRA stages walkout from NA, Senate over KP CM's anti journalists' remarks

1 minute ago
 Nissanka stars as Sri Lanka end 10-year wait for T ..

Nissanka stars as Sri Lanka end 10-year wait for Test win in England

5 minutes ago
 PU awards 10 PhD degrees

PU awards 10 PhD degrees

5 minutes ago
Chinese FM holds talks with Singaporean counterpar ..

Chinese FM holds talks with Singaporean counterpart

5 minutes ago
 PCCC appreciates CCRI for approval of three cotton ..

PCCC appreciates CCRI for approval of three cotton varieties

5 minutes ago
 Free motorcycle scheme for orphan students started

Free motorcycle scheme for orphan students started

12 minutes ago
 Myanmar builds first rice bran oil plant to boost ..

Myanmar builds first rice bran oil plant to boost local oil self-sufficiency

5 minutes ago
 President Zardari, PM Shehbaz Sharif start working ..

President Zardari, PM Shehbaz Sharif start working for ‘important legislation ..

41 minutes ago
 Ahsan for identifying, bridging gaps hindering flo ..

Ahsan for identifying, bridging gaps hindering flood-resilient projects

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan