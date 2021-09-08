World Literacy Day observed with aim of narrowing the digital divide

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :District Education Officer (Literacy) Bahawalpur Zahid Nazir Khan on Wednesday said that for the last two years, the coronavirus pandemic has affected the entire world including Pakistan at all fronts especially in the field of education.

He expressed these words in his message delivered on the occasion of World Literacy Day being observed on Wednesday across the world including Pakistan.

He said every aspect of life such as the economy, society, health or education, has been badly affected. Less privileged children were already out of school due to a lack of resources. This division has been increased due to the unavailability of education during the pandemic, lack of awareness of digital technology and lack of internet service in remote areas, he further said He also put great stress for the observance of the World Literacy Day under its theme "Literacy for a human-centred recovery: Narrowing the digital divide".

The District Literacy Officer said that the Literacy and Non-Formal Basic Education Department in Punjab have been working to increase literacy at the government level since 2002.

Approximately 13000 schools are functional in Punjab for improving literacy rate in which about 0.4 million out of school and drop out children are taking education. The literacy Department will play an effective role in minimizing the damage caused by this epidemic.

He said that there are 445 non-formal basic education schools under the Literacy Department in Bahawalpur district in which about 15523 children are enrolled.

He said that there are 28 adult education centres in which about 500 illiterate adults are getting education. The Literacy Department has already set up 1749 Adult Education Centers in Bahawalpur District in which 32678 men and women are being educated. There are 137 Adult Education Centers in Central Jail Bahawalpur in which 2293 illiterate prisoners have been educated. He said that modern technology should be promoted to counter any epidemic in future by narrowing the digital divide.