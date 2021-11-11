World lone Gandhara art Peshawar Museum reopened for public, tourists

Peshawar Museum, the only museum of Gandhara Art in world having over 30,000 rare antiquities collection, was reopened for general public, archeologists and tourists after completion of conservation and renovation work by the Government that enhanced its look

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Peshawar Museum, the only museum of Gandhara Art in world having over 30,000 rare antiquities collection, was reopened for general public, archeologists and tourists after completion of conservation and renovation work by the Government that enhanced its look.

Muhammad Abid Majeed, Secretary, sports, Tourism, Archeology and Youth Affairs inaugurated reopening of the Peshawar Museum. Director Archeology and Museums, Dr Abdul Samad Khan and other senior officers of the department were also present and briefed him about the completed project.

The entire building of colonial era including its exterior and interior structure and designs has been completely rehabilitated and conserved by renowned experts without compromising on its original ancient architecture of the British era building.

The two-storey building, an amalgamation of British and Mughal architectures, was originally consisted of a main hall and two side aisles on ground and first floor, surmounted by four elegant cupolas and small pinnacle on all corners, has been rehabilitated.

The renovation work was necessitated after its exterior and interior structure was badly affected by earthquakes and harsh weather conditions.

It is the only Museum in world where the complete life story of Founder of Buddhism, Lord Bhudda was preserved in the form of panels and statues, attracting domestic and international tourists, Buddhists and monks every year.

The completed renovation and conservation work includes an ancient main hall constructed in 1906 in memory of Queen Victoria where complete life story of Lord Bhudda, Buddha Gallery with statutes of Lord Bhudda and Buddha Savatta Gallery having princey life of Lord Bhudda, attracting tourists in droves.

Constructed some 150 years back on Sher Suri Road opposite of Governor House, Peshawar Museum has about 30,000 rare antiques, artifacts, coins, swords, guns and others antiquities including 16,000 were properly showcased and around 14,000 artifacts are lying in cupboards due to scarcity of space.

Government has conserved its colonial era dorms and ceilings while all outdated plastic pipes as well as electrical wires replaced with an imported electrification and other relevant materials to prevent water seepage and ensure uninterrupted power supply in a unique style of colorful lightings.

The gallery of ancient dresses of Waziristan tribes, primitive cooking plates and jewelry besides muzzleloader guns mostly used by British Army and Swords of freedom fighters and punch marked coins were also renovated.