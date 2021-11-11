UrduPoint.com

World Lone Gandhara Art Peshawar Museum Reopened For Public, Tourists

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 04:27 PM

World lone Gandhara art Peshawar Museum reopened for public, tourists

Peshawar Museum, the only museum of Gandhara Art in world having over 30,000 rare antiquities collection, was reopened for general public, archeologists and tourists after completion of conservation and renovation work by the Government that enhanced its look

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Peshawar Museum, the only museum of Gandhara Art in world having over 30,000 rare antiquities collection, was reopened for general public, archeologists and tourists after completion of conservation and renovation work by the Government that enhanced its look.

Muhammad Abid Majeed, Secretary, sports, Tourism, Archeology and Youth Affairs inaugurated reopening of the Peshawar Museum. Director Archeology and Museums, Dr Abdul Samad Khan and other senior officers of the department were also present and briefed him about the completed project.

The entire building of colonial era including its exterior and interior structure and designs has been completely rehabilitated and conserved by renowned experts without compromising on its original ancient architecture of the British era building.

The two-storey building, an amalgamation of British and Mughal architectures, was originally consisted of a main hall and two side aisles on ground and first floor, surmounted by four elegant cupolas and small pinnacle on all corners, has been rehabilitated.

The renovation work was necessitated after its exterior and interior structure was badly affected by earthquakes and harsh weather conditions.

It is the only Museum in world where the complete life story of Founder of Buddhism, Lord Bhudda was preserved in the form of panels and statues, attracting domestic and international tourists, Buddhists and monks every year.

The completed renovation and conservation work includes an ancient main hall constructed in 1906 in memory of Queen Victoria where complete life story of Lord Bhudda, Buddha Gallery with statutes of Lord Bhudda and Buddha Savatta Gallery having princey life of Lord Bhudda, attracting tourists in droves.

Constructed some 150 years back on Sher Suri Road opposite of Governor House, Peshawar Museum has about 30,000 rare antiques, artifacts, coins, swords, guns and others antiquities including 16,000 were properly showcased and around 14,000 artifacts are lying in cupboards due to scarcity of space.

Government has conserved its colonial era dorms and ceilings while all outdated plastic pipes as well as electrical wires replaced with an imported electrification and other relevant materials to prevent water seepage and ensure uninterrupted power supply in a unique style of colorful lightings.

The gallery of ancient dresses of Waziristan tribes, primitive cooking plates and jewelry besides muzzleloader guns mostly used by British Army and Swords of freedom fighters and punch marked coins were also renovated.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar World Army Governor Sports Water Road Jewelry Victoria All Government

Recent Stories

Emirates Group announces half-year performance for ..

Emirates Group announces half-year performance for 2021-22

9 minutes ago
 PTI believes in rule of law, respects judiciary: Z ..

PTI believes in rule of law, respects judiciary: Zartaj Gul

2 seconds ago
 USA, China, UK top exports' destination of Pakista ..

USA, China, UK top exports' destination of Pakistani products: Razak

3 seconds ago
 EU Discusses Issue of Transportation of Illegal Mi ..

EU Discusses Issue of Transportation of Illegal Migrants With Airlines - Maas

5 seconds ago
 Maas Says EU Will Expand Sanctions on Belarus

Maas Says EU Will Expand Sanctions on Belarus

6 seconds ago
 Residents voice fear in tense Polish border town

Residents voice fear in tense Polish border town

8 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.