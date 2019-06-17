World looking towards Pakistan as ideal destination for investment: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said due to hectic efforts of the incumbent government, the global community was looking towards Pakistan as the most significant country in the world, blessed with huge strategic and investment opportunities

He was talking to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senators who called on him here in the PM chamber at Parliament.

The Prime Minister expressed the optimism that soon, the country would attain progress and prosperity.

Leader of the House in Senate, Senator Shibli Faraz , Special Assistant on Political Affairs Naeem ul Haq and senator Faisal Javed were also present during the meeting, PM office media wing in a press release said.

The Prime Minister informed the senators about his vision over their role in the affairs of the Upper House of the parliament by saying that people considered them as their representatives to work for their rights and expectations.

Public confidence in their representatives increased when the latter gave voice to their expectations, he added.

Matters related to parliament and legislation, especially to budget proposals came under discussion.