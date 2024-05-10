Open Menu

World Lupus Day Being Observed Today

Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2024 | 02:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) World Lupus Day is being observed on Friday.

World Lupus Day is dedicated to people worldwide who suffer from this disease and struggle with multiple symptoms across their body.

This disease can affect joints, skin, kidneys, blood cells, brain, heart and lungs.

Almost five million people worldwide suffer from Lupus.

