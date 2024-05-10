World Lupus Day Being Observed Today
Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) World Lupus Day is being observed on Friday.
World Lupus Day is dedicated to people worldwide who suffer from this disease and struggle with multiple symptoms across their body.
This disease can affect joints, skin, kidneys, blood cells, brain, heart and lungs.
