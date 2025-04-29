Open Menu

World Malaria Day 2025 Commemorated In Larkana

Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2025 | 01:30 PM

World Malaria Day 2025 commemorated in Larkana

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) The Vector Borne Diseases (VBD) Health Department, in collaboration with he Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO), GFATM commemorated World Malaria Day 2025 here on Tuesday at the Begum Nusrat Bhutto Multipurpose Hall, Jinnah Bagh, Larkana.

The event aimed to raise awareness about malaria prevention and control efforts, with enthusiastic participation from stakeholders, including government officials, healthcare professionals, and students.

Deputy Commissioner Larkana, Wajahat Ghafoor, and District Health Officer, Dr.

Shoukat Abro, emphasized the importance of early diagnosis, timely treatment, and preventive strategies to combat malaria.

The event recognized outstanding health workers with performance shields and certificates for their dedication to fighting malaria. A rally was also held, with participants marching through Jinnah Bagh, carrying banners with malaria awareness messages to engage the public and amplify the campaign's outreach.

Recent Stories

Pakistan Army shoots down Indian quadcopter near L ..

Pakistan Army shoots down Indian quadcopter near LoC

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2025

5 hours ago
 Global Village’s Main Stage lights up as Atif As ..

Global Village’s Main Stage lights up as Atif Aslam dazzles fans with his reso ..

14 hours ago
 Giant bird puppet takes flight at SCRF 2025, dazzl ..

Giant bird puppet takes flight at SCRF 2025, dazzling young imaginations

14 hours ago
 Children dive into a riot of colours and creativit ..

Children dive into a riot of colours and creativity at SCRF 2025

14 hours ago
Robot takes lead in a dazzling dance show at SCRF

Robot takes lead in a dazzling dance show at SCRF

14 hours ago
 Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Engages with Studen ..

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Engages with Students at the British University i ..

14 hours ago
 Book launching event organized at The Embassy of P ..

Book launching event organized at The Embassy of Pakistan, Abu Dhabi

14 hours ago
 CCI strongly condemns India's unilateral, illegal ..

CCI strongly condemns India's unilateral, illegal steps after Pahalgam incident

14 hours ago
 Girl detained for 7 years for 'terrifying' Welsh s ..

Girl detained for 7 years for 'terrifying' Welsh school stabbing

14 hours ago
 WHO delegation meets PM&DC President

WHO delegation meets PM&DC President

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan