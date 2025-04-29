World Malaria Day 2025 Commemorated In Larkana
Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2025 | 01:30 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) The Vector Borne Diseases (VBD) Health Department, in collaboration with he Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO), GFATM commemorated World Malaria Day 2025 here on Tuesday at the Begum Nusrat Bhutto Multipurpose Hall, Jinnah Bagh, Larkana.
The event aimed to raise awareness about malaria prevention and control efforts, with enthusiastic participation from stakeholders, including government officials, healthcare professionals, and students.
Deputy Commissioner Larkana, Wajahat Ghafoor, and District Health Officer, Dr.
Shoukat Abro, emphasized the importance of early diagnosis, timely treatment, and preventive strategies to combat malaria.
The event recognized outstanding health workers with performance shields and certificates for their dedication to fighting malaria. A rally was also held, with participants marching through Jinnah Bagh, carrying banners with malaria awareness messages to engage the public and amplify the campaign's outreach.
