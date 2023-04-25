World Malaria Day marked

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :World Malaria Day is marked on April 25 across the globe including Pakistan to highlight preventive measures to reduce Malaria around the world.

Malaria is a life-threatening disease caused by parasites that are transmitted to people through the bites of infected mosquitoes. About half of the worlds' population is at risk of malaria, particularly those in lower-income countries. It infects more than 500 million people each year and kills more than one million people, according to WHO.

However, Malaria is preventable and curable.The World Health Assembly instituted World Malaria Day in May 2007.

The purpose of the event is to give countries in affected regions the chance to learn from each other's experiences and support one another's efforts. World Malaria Day also enables new donors to join in a global partnership against malaria, and for research and academic institutions to reveal scientific advances to the public.