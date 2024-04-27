Open Menu

World Malaria Day Observed.

Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2024 | 08:55 PM

District Health Officer and Sindh Rural Support Program "Sarso" celebrated World Malaria Day on Saturday, a awareness rally in that regard was taken out under the leadership of DHO Dr Shaukat Ali Abro from his office and culminated at SP Chowk Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) District Health Officer and Sindh Rural Support Program "Sarso" celebrated World Malaria Day on Saturday, a awareness rally in that regard was taken out under the leadership of DHO Dr Shaukat Ali Abro from his office and culminated at SP Chowk Larkana.

Dr. Farman Ali Abro, focal person on malaria, Sajid Ahmed, district coordinator on malaria of Sarso, district supply officer Sarmad Farooq Bhutto, district monitoring officer Majid Ali Sahto and others were participated in the rally.

Meanwhile, in the DHO office, a recognition ceremony was held for the Sarso team, which played a role in the prevention of malaria, in which the performers were Sajid Ahmed Laghari, Sarmad Farooq Bhutto Ambassador Hussain Shah and others were given recognition certificates.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Farman Ali Abro, said that malaria has been brought under control in the last three months.

The role of PPHI and Sarso team, especially the work and role of the entire team of Sirso cannot be forgotten, he said.

