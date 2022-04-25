UrduPoint.com

World Malaria Day Observed In Badin

Published April 25, 2022

World Malaria day observed in Badin

Like in other parts of the country. World Malaria day was also observed in Badin district, Sindh on Monday

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Like in other parts of the country. World Malaria day was also observed in Badin district, Sindh on Monday.

The aim to mark this day was to educate people about disease and seek support for the fight against this preventable and treatable disease.

On that matter, an awareness session was held in District Head Quarter, Indus Hospital in which Renowned Child specialists including Dr. Ali Akhter Nohrio, Dr. Shahnawaz Kareem, Dr. Hurmat educated the patients about the harms of Malaria disease and how it can be treated.

Meanwhile, a walk was also held in which Doctors and hospital staff largely participated.

Doctors on the occasion said that Malaria was a very fatal diseasecontrolled by adopting precautionary measures.

