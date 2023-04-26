World Malaria day observes in Kamber-Shahdadkot

(@FahadShabbir)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :World Malaria Day was observed across the world including Pakistan on Wednesday in order to create awareness of malaria and generate support for the fight against this preventable and treatable disease.

This year's theme, "Time to deliver zero malaria: invest, innovate, implement", and its aim is to empower individuals across the world to make a personal commitment to saving millions more lives, and help communities and economies to thrive by ending the fatal disease.

More than 500 people lose their life because of Malaria in Pakistan where open ponds and dirty environment become perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes.

The disease is caused by female mosquito's bite and the symptoms include shivering and high fever along with headache and vomiting.

Doctors advise cleanliness to prevent the disease but no positive change has been seen in our country to control the life threatening disease.

According to the World Health Organization, more than 22 million people suffer from the disease in Pakistan alone.

In this connection, to mark the World Malaria Day, Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) Kamber in collaboration with District Health Officer Kamber-Shahdadkot, organized an awareness seminar to educate people about disease and sought support for the fight against this preventable and treatable disease.

Malaria still continues to have a devastating impact on the health and livelihood of people around the world.

The awareness seminar was held at District Headquarters Hospital Kamber, on Wednesday.

Addressing the seminar, DHO Kamber Dr. Sartaj Akbar Judge said that malaria is generally considered to be a minor disease, so if timely treatment or testing is not done, malaria can become dangerous.

Malaria also increases the risk of contracting other diseases and weakens the body's immunity, especially affecting the mental and physical health of children, he said.

He further said that any man, woman or child may have these symptoms such as High fever with chills, headache, sweating, vomiting, loss of appetite, or sore throat are symptoms of malaria.

He added if symptoms of malaria appear, consult the nearest health center as soon as possible. If anyone is concerned, go to the nearest health center and get a free malaria test and take the first dose of medicine when malaria is detected in the health center itself.

Dr. Judge said that the Malaria was a fatal disease and could only be controlled by adopting precautionary measures.

ADHO Kamber Dr. Altaf Hussain, Dr. Syed Habibullah Shah, Dr. Muhammad Nawaz Kamalani (Focal Person Malaria), Mansoor Ali Brohi Monitoring Officer Kamber, doctors, LHWs, LHS and para-medics were also present. on the occasion.