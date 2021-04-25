UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Malaria Day To Be Marked Tomorrow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 seconds ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 12:51 AM

World Malaria Day to be marked tomorrow

International World Malaria Day will be marked on April 25 (Sunday) across the globe including Pakistan the day provides people the chance to promote the efforts made to prevent and reduce Malaria around the world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :International World Malaria Day will be marked on April 25 (Sunday) across the globe including Pakistan the day provides people the chance to promote the efforts made to prevent and reduce Malaria around the world.

Organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO), which is the United Nations' (UN) directing and coordinating authority for health, actively play a role in promoting and supporting World Malaria Day. The activities and events that take place on or around World Malaria Day are often joint efforts between governments, non-government organizations, communities and individuals.

Many people, as well as commercial businesses and not-for-profit organizations, will use the day as an opportunity to donate money towards key malaria interventions. Many fundraising events are held to support the prevention, treatment and control of malaria.

Some people may also use the observance to write letters or petitions to political leaders, calling for greater support towards protecting and treating people who are at risk of malaria. Many newspapers, websites, and magazines, as well as television and radio stations, may use World Malaria Day as the chance to promote or publicize awareness campaigns about malaria.

Malaria is a life-threatening disease caused by parasites that are transmitted to people through the bites of infected mosquitoes. About half of the worlds' population is at risk of malaria, particularly those in lower-income countries. It infects more than 500 million people each year and kills more than one million people, according to WHO. However, Malaria is preventable and curable.

Related Topics

Pakistan World United Nations Money April May Sunday TV Million

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Egyptian president review conso ..

22 minutes ago

Mbappe double sends PSG top of Ligue 1

44 seconds ago

Erdogan, Aliyev Discuss Biden's Recognition of Arm ..

1 hour ago

Azerbaijani President Calls US Designation of Arme ..

1 hour ago

Ogier leads but Katsuta celebrates in Croatia Rall ..

46 seconds ago

Bayern miss chance to secure title after loss at M ..

49 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.