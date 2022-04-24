World Malaria Day to be marked tomorrow

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published April 24, 2022 | 12:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :World Malaria Day will be marked on Monday (April 25) across the globe including Pakistan which gives people the chance to promote or learn about the efforts made to prevent and reduce Malaria around the world.

Organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO), which is the United Nations' (UN) directing and coordinating authority for health, actively play a role in promoting and supporting World Malaria Day. The activities and events that take place on or around the World Malaria Day are often joint efforts between governments, non-government organizations, communities and individuals.

Many people, as well as commercial businesses and not-for-profit organizations, will use the day as an opportunity to donate money towards key malaria interventions. Many fundraising events are held to support the prevention, treatment and control of malaria.

Some people may also use the observance to write letters or petitions to political leaders, calling for greater support towards protecting and treating people who are at risk of malaria. Many newspapers, websites, and magazines, as well as television and radio stations, may use World Malaria Day as the chance to promote or publicize awareness campaigns about malaria.

Malaria is a life-threatening disease caused by parasites that are transmitted to people through the bites of infected mosquitoes. About half of the worlds' population is at risk of malaria, particularly those in lower-income countries. It infects more than 500 million people each year and kills more than one million people, according to WHO. However, Malaria is preventable and curable.

The World Health Assembly instituted World Malaria Day in May 2007. The purpose of the event is to give countries in affected regions the chance to learn from each other experiences and support one another efforts. The World Malaria Day also enables new donors to join in a global partnership against malaria, and for research and academic institutions to reveal scientific advances to the public. The day also gives international partners, companies and foundations a chance to showcase their efforts and reflect on how to scale up what has worked.

