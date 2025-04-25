Open Menu

World Malaria Day Walk At USKT

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2025 | 02:00 PM

World Malaria Day Walk at USKT

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) The Department of Medical Laboratory Technology in collaboration with the Blood Donor and Medical Aid Society of the University of Sialkot (USKT) on Friday organized the World Malaria Day awareness walk to educate students and the community about the prevention and control of malaria.

According to USKT,the walk was led by the worthy Vice Chancellor(VC),Prof. (Meritorious) Dr.Muhammad Khaleeq-ur-Rahman, along with the deans,directors,faculty members and students from various departments.

This initiative served as a reminder of our collective role in promoting public health and fighting against malaria.

The participation from leadership,management and students showcased USKT’s dedication to social awareness and health education.

Recent Stories

UN urges Pakistan, India to exercise restraint aft ..

UN urges Pakistan, India to exercise restraint after Pahalgam attack

1 hour ago
 Arshad Nadeem Prepares for Historic Victory at Asi ..

Arshad Nadeem Prepares for Historic Victory at Asian Championship in South Korea

1 hour ago
 Nida Dar takes break from cricket due to mental he ..

Nida Dar takes break from cricket due to mental health

1 hour ago
 At least four killed in in landmine blast near Que ..

At least four killed in in landmine blast near Quetta

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2025

5 hours ago
PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Za ..

PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who W ..

19 hours ago
 Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for bor ..

Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for border violation

20 hours ago
 PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock ho ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today

20 hours ago
 What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cu ..

What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cup 2026 and Champions Trophy 20 ..

20 hours ago
 Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local ..

Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local markets

20 hours ago
 First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Seas ..

First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Season 2 released

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan