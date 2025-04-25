World Malaria Day Walk at USKT

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) The Department of Medical Laboratory Technology in collaboration with the Blood Donor and Medical Aid Society of the University of Sialkot (USKT) on Friday organized the World Malaria Day awareness walk to educate students and the community about the prevention and control of malaria.

According to USKT,the walk was led by the worthy Vice Chancellor(VC),Prof. (Meritorious) Dr.Muhammad Khaleeq-ur-Rahman, along with the deans,directors,faculty members and students from various departments.

This initiative served as a reminder of our collective role in promoting public health and fighting against malaria.

The participation from leadership,management and students showcased USKT’s dedication to social awareness and health education.