ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th September, 2019) Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Wednesday affirmed that world may shut eyes to Kashmir issue but Pakistan will not.While addressing National Parliamentarians Conference on Kashmir in the Federal capital, Shah Mehmood Qureshi stressed that the whole nation is united on Kashmir cause which is not just a matter of a piece of land.The foreign minister reiterated that Prime Minister Imran Khan will advocate Kashmir issue at the United Nations General Assembly on September 27.

He said 58 countries supported Pakistan over Kashmir whereas no one accepted Indian stance at the UN Human Rights Council (UNHCR) in Geneva.

It is government's success that the Kashmir issue has been highlighted worldwide, he added while mentioning Indian curfew in the held valley which has paralyzed the disputed Himalayan region for 45 days.The minister said he can understand the grief of Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Raja Farooq Haider whose eyes were soaked with tears.

He vowed to raise voice for the Kashmiris and said the issue was discussed at the UN Security Council after 54 years owing to Pakistan's efforts.