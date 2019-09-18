UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World May Shut Eyes To Kashmir Issue, Pakistan Won't: FM Qureshi

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 01:17 PM

World may shut eyes to Kashmir issue, Pakistan won't: FM Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Wednesday affirmed that world may shut eyes to Kashmir issue but Pakistan will not.While addressing National Parliamentarians Conference on Kashmir in the federal capital, Shah Mehmood Qureshi stressed that the whole nation is united on Kashmir cause which is not just a matter of a piece of land

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th September, 2019) Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Wednesday affirmed that world may shut eyes to Kashmir issue but Pakistan will not.While addressing National Parliamentarians Conference on Kashmir in the Federal capital, Shah Mehmood Qureshi stressed that the whole nation is united on Kashmir cause which is not just a matter of a piece of land.The foreign minister reiterated that Prime Minister Imran Khan will advocate Kashmir issue at the United Nations General Assembly on September 27.

He said 58 countries supported Pakistan over Kashmir whereas no one accepted Indian stance at the UN Human Rights Council (UNHCR) in Geneva.

It is government's success that the Kashmir issue has been highlighted worldwide, he added while mentioning Indian curfew in the held valley which has paralyzed the disputed Himalayan region for 45 days.The minister said he can understand the grief of Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Raja Farooq Haider whose eyes were soaked with tears.

He vowed to raise voice for the Kashmiris and said the issue was discussed at the UN Security Council after 54 years owing to Pakistan's efforts.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister World United Nations Shah Mehmood Qureshi Geneva Azad Jammu And Kashmir May September Government UNHCR

Recent Stories

PM Khan performs groundbreaking of Prefabricating ..

2 minutes ago

Taliban tell Trump their 'doors are open' for talk ..

2 minutes ago

Over 1,200 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebano ..

4 minutes ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan cha ..

4 minutes ago

NIDA launches project "Female Youth Empowerment"

4 minutes ago

Brexit With Deal Can Still Happen - European Commi ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.