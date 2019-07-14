SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) ::Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that a leading British newspaper, "Daily Mail" has also endorsed Shehbaz Sharif's massive corruption and money-laundering.

Talking to the media here on Sunday, she said the Sharif family, especially Shehbaz Sharif, plundered 500 million Pounds relief aid, donated by Britain for the earthquake victims in Pakistan. She said that Shehbaz also deceived the British people as well as Pakistani nation through massive money-laundering. She said that the shameful act by the 'Corruption King' Shehbaz Sharif and his gang brought a bad name to Pakistan globally and created a bad impression of the country in the comity of nations as well.

She said that all national institutions in Pakistan would now probe the nasty matter of Shehbaz Sharif corruption, pointed out by the British daily.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said: "It is a truth published by the leading British newspaper, and not an act of so-called revenge by the Pakistan government against Shehbaz Sharif and his gang." "The Shehbaz Sharif family deceived the British people by continuously deceiving the Pakistani people through massive corruption and money laundering," she added.

She said that the Sharif family also weakened the national institutions for their vested interests and to protect their local and international corruption. She said that they were the "certified plunderers" now.

"Daily Mail's corruption story has exposed Shehbaz Sharif and his sons' corruption at the international level," she added. Dr Firdous said that the total assets of Shehbaz Sharif in the UK were worth 150,000 pounds in 2003, and these assets rose up to 200 million pounds in 2018 due to massive corruption and money-laundering.

She said that a person, identified as Aftab Ahmed in the UK, did money-laundering of millions of pounds for Shehbaz Sharif, as reported in Daily Mail story.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that now the international and foreign media was exposing corruption and money-laundering of Shehbaz Sharif and his family. "This was the foreign media, and not any Pakistani media, which brought to light your corruption.

Now you cannot deny the report about your massive corruption," she told Shehbaz Sharif.

She asked Shehbaz Sharif to keep his words now and quit politics in the larger national interest, as his corruption had been proved globally.

Dr Firdous said the shameful act by the Sharif family had hurt the sentiments of the entire nation.

She asked Shehbaz to tender an apology to the nation, accept his international corruption and quit politics in the national interest. She said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was striving for getting restored Pakistan's lost integrity globally.

She said that both the political parties -- PML-N and PPP -- were busy in deceiving the nation by staging political dramas in the country. It was an eye opener and a point of grave concern for the Pakistani nation that now the foreign media was also exposing massive corruption and money-laundering of the plunderers, Shehbaz Sharif and his gang.

Dr Firdous said that there was complete freedom of expression in the country, adding that the media was enjoying complete freedom, as the PTI government was ensuring the right to freedom of expression and speech in the country. She said that some actors in Pakistan were giving an impression that the media did not enjoy freedom in Pakistan. She strongly condemned those creating the wrong perception. She said that it was agenda of Prime Minister Imran Khan to protect the rights of the media workers.

She said that the government was strengthening the national institutions besides ensuring their complete autonomy as well.

Dr Firdous said there was no act of any political revenge against anyone in Pakistan. However, she added, the corrupt would have to face accountability.

She said that the government was committed to recovery of the every looted penny from the plunderers. She said that the plunderers had made it their political motto: "Note Ko Izzat Do", and not "Vote Ko Izzat Do".

Now, the corrupt gang was misleading the trader community to take them to the streets against the government and observe strike. "Actually they were busy in daydreaming about toppling the PTI government," she added.