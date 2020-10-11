UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Mental Day Observed In Sukkur

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 03:10 PM

World Mental Day observed in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :A walk to mark the World Mental Health Day was organized by the Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College Sukkur with collaboration of Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) Sukkur here on Sunday.

The day was observed to raise awareness about mental health issues, said participants. They said that disorders such as depression, schizophrenia, epilepsy and substance abuse etc, caused immense suffering to the affected. This also intensifies the vulnerability leading patients to a life of self-destruction, they said.

They called for educating public as how to support people afflicted with such issues. Participants stressed upon the government for creating an environment wherein people should not only feel confident to discuss mental health conditions but can also receive support.

The walk was attended by a large number of doctors, nurses, Para-medical staff and people from different sections of the society.

Later, addressing to press conference, a psychologist, Dr Haresh Kumar Makheja stressed upon the government to consider providing treatment and counseling to public by appointing counselors in public departments, schools, colleges and universities. Mental disorder can inflict anyone and at any stage of life, he said emphasizing on integration of mental health into public health system, adding that untreated disorders bring about unhealthy behavior and poor prognosis.

CEO, IGHDS Dr Jameel Shakeel called for improved psychiatry syllabus at undergraduate and postgraduate levels and said that the lives of depressed and psychiatric patients could be saved by providing them timely care.

Related Topics

World Poor Sukkur Shakeel Sunday From Government Depression

Recent Stories

ADFD-Funded renewable energy project in Maldives r ..

27 minutes ago

DAMAC Properties awards main contract for Zada pro ..

2 hours ago

SHUAA launches US$200 million &#039;Financing Oppo ..

3 hours ago

ADQ launches &#039;Q Market Makers&#039; to enhanc ..

3 hours ago

Over 70,000 new coronavirus cases in India

4 hours ago

UAE Press: Smooth transfer of power in Kuwait unde ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.