World Mental Day observed in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :A walk to mark the World Mental Health Day was organized by the Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College Sukkur with collaboration of Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) Sukkur here on Sunday.

The day was observed to raise awareness about mental health issues, said participants. They said that disorders such as depression, schizophrenia, epilepsy and substance abuse etc, caused immense suffering to the affected. This also intensifies the vulnerability leading patients to a life of self-destruction, they said.

They called for educating public as how to support people afflicted with such issues. Participants stressed upon the government for creating an environment wherein people should not only feel confident to discuss mental health conditions but can also receive support.

The walk was attended by a large number of doctors, nurses, Para-medical staff and people from different sections of the society.

Later, addressing to press conference, a psychologist, Dr Haresh Kumar Makheja stressed upon the government to consider providing treatment and counseling to public by appointing counselors in public departments, schools, colleges and universities. Mental disorder can inflict anyone and at any stage of life, he said emphasizing on integration of mental health into public health system, adding that untreated disorders bring about unhealthy behavior and poor prognosis.

CEO, IGHDS Dr Jameel Shakeel called for improved psychiatry syllabus at undergraduate and postgraduate levels and said that the lives of depressed and psychiatric patients could be saved by providing them timely care.