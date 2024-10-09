World Mental Health Day: 16m Pakistanis Suffer From Depression
Umer Jamshaid Published October 09, 2024 | 07:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that around 16 million people in Pakistan suffer from depression, and anxiety disorders affect another 6 million.
These figures are alarming, but they only scratch the surface. Many individuals face barriers such as a lack of awareness, cultural stigma, and insufficient mental health facilities.
Nishtar Medical University (NMU) senior Medical Officer Dr Imran Rafiq told this news agency on Wednesday that the mental health system is underfunded, with only about 0.4pc of the health budget allocated to mental health services. This stark reality makes it imperative to address mental health as a priority, not just on World Mental Health Day but year-round, he suggested.
In urban centers like Karachi and Lahore, mental health issues are increasingly visible. The pressures of urban life, combined with economic instability, can exacerbate mental health problems, she said and added that young people, particularly, are struggling, he informed.
According to a survey, conducted by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, around 40pc of adolescents reported experiencing anxiety, largely driven by academic pressure and social media influences. The fear of judgment prevents many from seeking help, leaving them isolated in their struggles.
On October 10 each year, the World Mental Health Day serves as a reminder of importance of mental well-being, a theme that resonates deeply in Pakistan, where mental health issues are often overlooked. With a population exceeding 240 million, a significant portion of Pakistan's citizens grapples with mental health challenges, yet societal stigma and inadequate resources hinder open discussions and access to care.
Amidst this backdrop, grassroots initiatives are emerging to promote mental health awareness.
Organisations such as "Aahung" and "Sukoon" are working to provide education, support, and counseling, Dr Imran explained.
Community engagement is crucial. In rural areas, where mental health issues are often dismissed as a weakness or a spiritual problem, educating local leaders and influencers can foster change. Workshops and seminars can be organized to reach out to communities, ensuring that mental health awareness is not confined to urban elites but is accessible to everyone, regardless of their location, Dr Imran noted.
The impact of COVID-19 has further intensified the mental health crisis in Pakistan. Lockdowns, economic strain, and loss have taken a toll on the population's psychological well-being. Reports indicate a rise in substance abuse and domestic violence, highlighting the urgent need for effective interventions. Policymakers must recognize that mental health is integral to overall health and productivity, urging them to allocate more resources toward mental health initiatives, he remarked.
On this World Mental Health Day, the message is clear: mental health matters. It is vital for individuals, communities, and the government to collaborate in fostering a supportive environment. Schools, workplaces, and communities should implement mental health programs and training to help recognize signs of mental distress.
He stated that the journey towards a mentally healthy Pakistan requires collective effort, understanding, and compassion.
By breaking the silence surrounding mental health, we can create a society where everyone feels valued and supported. This World Mental Health Day should not just be a day of awareness but a catalyst for lasting change, empowering every Pakistani to prioritize their mental well-being, he concluded.
