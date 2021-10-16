World Mental Health Day marked

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :A ceremony was held here at Drug Rehabilitation Center for mental health education, awareness and advocacy against social stigma in connection with World Mental Health Day.

The Health Care Rehabilitation Center and Drug Rehabilitation Center Social Welfare Department jointly organized the ceremony.

Chief Guest of the event was Muzammil Yar Divisional Director SW&BM.

Speakers elaborated the importance of Mental Health and issues related to it in the society.

Later, Muzammil Yar presented the Humanity Award to Ms. Khizra for her meritorious services in the field of Psychologist.

Muzammil Yar also gave away appreciation certificates among the interns.