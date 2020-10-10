UrduPoint.com
World Mental Health Day Observed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 07:33 PM

To observe the World Mental Health Day, the Lahore Arts Council (LAC), The Little Art and the Punjab Institute of Mental Health jointly organised an exhibition based on the works of children's art from all over Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :To observe the World Mental Health Day, the Lahore Arts Council (LAC), The Little Art and the Punjab Institute of Mental Health jointly organised an exhibition based on the works of children's art from all over Pakistan.

A ceremony was also held on Saturday at the Institute in which Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid was the chief guest.

The minister, along with renowned poet, writer and intellectual Amjad islam Amjad and Muhammad Ashraf, the executive director of the Punjab Institute of Mental Health, presented shields to the executive director Lahore Arts Council, Saman Rai, and Chief Executive Officer Little Art Shoaib in recognition of their support and services in a ceremony held at the Institute.

The minister appreciated the efforts of the Lahore Arts Council and said that Alhamra was playing a vital role for people's mental wellbeing, She also asked The Little Art to organise a permanent exhibition, in collaboration with the Institute. Art and music help in mental therapy, reduce anxiety, stress and lead to increased self-esteem, she added.

Dr Muhammad Ashraf said: "We welcome the good initiative of Alhamra Arts Council and The Little Art. Together we can reduce the growing mental illness in society."Shoaib Ahmed said: "We are working hard to improve the mental health of human beings, especially in view of the mental health of the younger generation through different healthy activities."

