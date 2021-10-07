UrduPoint.com

World Mental Health Day Observed At GCWUF

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 05:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :The World Mental Health Day was observed under the aegis of Department of Psychology of Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF), here on Thursday.

The faculty and a large number of students participated in the function, arranged at the main auditorium of the university.

In-charge Psychology Department Dr Riffat Sadiq said that the mental health of a person was important as his/her physical health. She said that due to rising poverty, unemployment and lack of safety, an increase in the number of mentally disturbed patients had been witnessed.

The mental health also affects our approach, way of thinking and social behavior, she said.

She said that physical exercises and recreational activities invigorate the human mind and soul in a positive way. She said that mind is the most important part of the human body and therefore, it is more important to keep it healthy.

She said that healthy mind could play a positive role in the overall well-being of society as well as family.

