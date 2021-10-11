World Mental Health Day observed at PHC London

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan High Commission (PHC) London in collaboration with Royal College of Psychiatrists, marked the World Mental Health Day by organising a seminar the other day.

High Commissioner Moazzam Ahmad Khan was the keynote speaker. Notable British Pakistani psychiatrists and doctors participated in the well attended event. Mental health experts spoke on the subject in detail and shared useful information with the participants, said a press released received here from the PHC London.

They emphasized the importance of talking about mental health issues, breaking social taboos around mental health and getting professional help in a timely manner. They said the COVID-19 pandemic had adversely impacted people's mental health adversely and hence the issue needed greater attention and resources.

In his address, the high commissioner, pointed out lack of access to mental health services in developing countries as well as stigma in accessing the scant services available in hospitals.

He emphasised on the need to positively approach the mental health debate. In addition, he stressed on the need for increased investment to provide equitable mental health care for all.

The high commissioner also apprised the participants of several initiatives taken by the government of Pakistan such as Sehat Sahulat Programme giving health cover to millions of households in Pakistan.

Dr Shahid Latif, Chair Royal College of Psychiatrists Trent Division, moderated the seminar.