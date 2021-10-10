UrduPoint.com

World Mental Health Day Observed In Dir Lower

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 03:00 PM

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) ::Like other parts of the country, World Mental Health Day was observed Sunday here at Wisdom House Public school Timergara, Dir Lower.

A seminar titled "Mental Health in an unequal World" was organized by the District Youth Office in collaboration with district administration Dir lower.

District Health Officer Dr. Irshad Ali Roghani participated as chief guest and inaugurated the session.

Doctor Syed Iftikhar Ahmed, Psychiatrist DHQ Hospital Timergara participated as guest speaker and elaborated the importance of the Day regarding mental health.

The day was observed in order to spread awareness about mental health to prevent conditions like depression, anxiety, suicidal thoughts and various disorders, he informed the gathering.

At the end of the session, certificates distributed among the participants and shields were also presented to officers and guests.

More Stories From Pakistan

