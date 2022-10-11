World Mental Health Day observed in UoM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TIMERGARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) ::The Department of Psychology, University of Malakand (UoM) on Tuesday organized an awareness walk to commemorate World Mental Health Day 2022 for mobilising efforts to support the community experiencing various mental health issues.

The theme of the day for this year is "Make mental health and well-being for all a global priority".

Dean of Social Sciences Prof. Dr Arab Naz, Incharge, Department of Psychology Inayat Shah, faculty members and students graced the event.

Prof. Dr Arab Naz and Inayat Shah highlighted the significance of World Mental Health Day and pledged to boost efforts for increasing awareness regarding various mental health issues facing the community and their probable solutions.