World Mental Health Day on Oct 10

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :The World Mental Health Day will be observed in the district, like in other parts of the country, on October 10.

The theme for the year 2021 is "Mental Health in an Unequal World".

Chairman Department of Psychiatrist, Mental Diseases & Anti-Narcotics Faisalabad Medical University/ President Pakistan Psychiatric Society Prof Dr Imtiaz Ahmed Dogar said that according to a survey conducted in 2017, over 970 million people across the world were suffering from different types of mental diseases or addict of different narcotics. Over 350 million people were facing desperation in the world, a major cause behind suicides.

He said that in Pakistan alone, over 10 million were suffering from mental diseases and 9 million were addicts.