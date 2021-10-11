UrduPoint.com

World Mental Health Day Walk Held At PU

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 09:50 PM

World Mental Health Day walk held at PU

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :The Punjab University (PU) Center for Clinical Psychology (CCP) organized an awareness walk on World Mental Health Day.

The rally stated from Center for Clinical Psychology and concluded at PU Vice Chancellor Office which was attended by VC Prof Niaz Ahmed, Director CCP Dr Saima Dawood, faculty members, students and special children, said a spokesperson here on Monday.

On the occasion, Prof Niaz Ahmed said that taking care of mental well-being along with physical health was also very important. He added that mentally healthy people could perform better.

"Mental stress causes a lot of problems in our everyday lives", he added.

Dr Saima Dawood said that in case of mental health issues, one should not hesitate to seekguidance and counseling from a psychiatrist as treatment of mental illnesses was as importantas of physical illnesses.

