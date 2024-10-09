World Mental Health Day Would Be Held Tomorrow
Muhammad Irfan Published October 09, 2024 | 08:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Like other parts of the world, the country would observe "World Mental Health Day" on Thursday, tomorrow.
The overall objective of World Mental Health Day is to raise awareness of mental health issues around the world and to mobilize efforts in support of mental health. The Day provides an opportunity for all stakeholders working on mental health issues to talk about their work, and what more needs to be done to make mental health care a reality for people worldwide.
This World Mental Health Day, the WHO is uniting with partners to highlight the vital connection between mental health and work. Safe, healthy working environments can act as a protective factor for mental health. Unhealthy conditions including stigma, discrimination, and exposure to risks like harassment and other poor working conditions, can pose significant risks, affecting mental health, overall quality of life and consequently participation or productivity at work.
With 60% of the global population in work, urgent action is needed to ensure work prevents risks to mental health and protects and supports mental health at work.
It is essential for governments, employers, the organizations which represent workers and employers and other stakeholders responsible for workers’ health and safety to work together to improve mental health at work. Action to address mental health at work should be done with the meaningful involvement of workers and their representatives, and persons with lived experience of mental health conditions. By investing efforts and resources in evidence-based approaches and interventions at work, we can ensure that everyone has the opportunity to thrive at work and in life. Let's take action today for a healthier future.
