World Meteorological Day to be marked on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :World Meteorological Day will be marked across the globe including Pakistan on March 23 (Thursday) to acknowledge the essential contribution of meteorological and hydrological services to the safety and wellbeing of society.

The day will be celebrated under the theme "The Future of Weather, Climate and Water across Generations'.

Like every year, this year too, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) celebrated the World Meteorological Day 2023 and arranged an exhibition at Institute of Meteorology and Geophysics (IMG), Met. Complex, Karachi.

The exhibition was inaugurated by the chief guest Chief Meteorologist (Rtd) PMD, Muhammad Touseef Alam.

The exhibition displayed the conventional and modern meteorological and seismological instruments, weather maps and various aviation, astronomical, hydrological and climatological products to highlight the services rendered by the PMD.

Director, IMG, Dr. Muhammad Hasan Ali Baig, presented the welcome address and briefed the audience on the theme of the day in the light of the message given by the Secretary General, WMO.

Talking to APP, Dr. Hasan Ali Baig said that it is an annual practice for PMD to celebrate the World Meteorological Day.

This year, PMD arranged an exhibition before March 23 due to the onset of the holy month of Ramzan.

He also mentioned the efforts of PMD in issuance of timely, accurate and meaningful impact-based forecasts, advisories and early warnings during the 2022-monsoon season, which helped the public and disaster managers a great deal in mitigating the damages.

World Meteorological Day takes place every year on March 23 and commemorates the coming into force on March 23, 1950 of the Convention establishing the World Meteorological Organization.

It showcases the essential contribution of National Meteorological and Hydrological Services to the safety and wellbeing of society and is celebrated with activities around the world.

The day features various events such as conferences, symposia and exhibitions for meteorological professionals, community leaders and the general public. Some events aim to attract media attention to raise meteorology's profile.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) plays a crucial role in contributing to people's safety and welfare and without the data collected by the World Meteorological Organization, it would be impossible to get accurate daily weather forecasts.

The WMO work is important in providing food security, water resources and transport. The meteorological data help track climate damage, plan our whole days, and warn us about natural disasters.

Because of the WMO, huge storms can be predicted with enough time for people to evacuate or make the necessary storm preparations.

The first World Meteorological Day was officially held on 23 March 1961. In 1873, the International Meteorological Organization was established in Vienna, Austria, which aimed to establish meteorological station networks and improve weather forecasts.