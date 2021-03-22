World Meteorological Day to be marked tomorrow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :United Nations' (UN) World Meteorological Day will be marked on March 23 across the globe including Pakistan to remember the World Meteorological Organization's establishment on that date in 1950.

Many different activities and events would be organized for this occasion. Weather stations help pass information about weather forecasts and temperatures.

World Meteorological Day often features various events such as conferences, symposia and exhibitions for meteorological professionals, community leaders and the general public. Some events aim to attract media attention to raise meteorology's profile. The International Meteorological Organization was established at the first International Meteorological Congress in Vienna, Austria, in 1873.

The organization aimed to establish meteorological station networks. These networks were linked by telegraph and improved weather forecasts. This contributed to shipping services' safety and efficiency.

The International Meteorological Organization became the World Meteorological Organization on March 23, 1950. It became the UN's specialized agency for meteorology, operational hydrology and related geophysical sciences in 1951.

World Meteorological Organization plays a crucial role in contributing to people's safety and welfare. Its work is important in providing food security, water resources and transport. World Meteorological Day has been observed on March 23 each year since 1961.