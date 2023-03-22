UrduPoint.com

World Meteorological Day To Be Marked Tomorrow

Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2023 | 01:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :World Meteorological Day will be marked on March 23 (Thursday) across the globe including Pakistan to remember the formation of World Meteorological Organization on that date in 1950.

World Meteorological Day often features various events such as conferences, symposia and exhibitions for meteorological professionals, community leaders and the general public. Some events aim to attract media attention to raise meteorology's profile.

Many countries issue postage stamps or special postage stamp cancellation marks to celebrate the day. These stamps often reflect the event's theme or mark a country's meteorology achievements.

The International Meteorological Organization was established at the first International Meteorological Congress in Vienna, Austria, in 1873.

The organisation aimed to establish meteorological station networks that were linked by telegraph and improved weather forecasts. This contributed to shipping services' safety and efficiency.

The International Meteorological Organization became the World Meteorological Organization on March 23, 1950. It became the UN's specialized agency for meteorology, operational hydrology and related geophysical sciences in 1951.

The World Meteorological Organization plays a crucial role in contributing to people's safety and welfare. Its work is important in providing food security, water resources and transport. World Meteorological Day has been observed on March 23 each year since 1961.

