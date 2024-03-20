World Meteorological Day To Be Observed On March 23
Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2024 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) World Meteorological Day will be marked across the globe including Pakistan on March 23 (Saturday) to emphasize addressing the undeniable threats of climate change to our entire civilization.
The day will be marked under the theme “At the Frontline of Climate Action” to highlight the urgent need to combat climate change and its impacts.
World Meteorological Day takes place every year on March 23 and commemorates the coming into force on March 23, 1950 of the Convention establishing the World Meteorological Organization.
The day features various events such as conferences, symposia and exhibitions for meteorological professionals, community leaders and the general public.
The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) plays a crucial role in contributing to people’s safety and welfare and without the data collected by the World Meteorological Organization, it would be impossible to get accurate daily weather forecasts.
Sustainable Goal 13 commits us to “take urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts.” Progress in this goal underpins progress in all the other Sustainable Development Goals.
Weather and climate predictions help boost food production and move closer to zero hunger. Integrating epidemiology and climate information helps understand and manage diseases sensitive to climate.
Early-warning systems help to reduce poverty by giving people the chance to prepare and limit the impact of extreme weather.
WMO, its Members, and its partners drive the full value cycle, from science to services to action for the good of society. It advances knowledge of our Earth system, monitors the state of the climate and water resources, provides scientific information to inform greenhouse gas emissions reductions and delivers climate services and early warnings to support climate adaptation.
