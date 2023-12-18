Open Menu

World Migrants Day Observed

Faizan Hashmi Published December 18, 2023 | 11:37 PM

World migrants day observed

Like other parts of the world, the International Migrant Day was observed on Monday. The theme of this year was "Act today for a better tomorrow for all: Improving the health of migrants to unleash the power of migration

Migration has always been a part of human history, with people moving for various reasons. This phenomenon continues to shape our world as more individuals seek better opportunities and escape conflicts, violence, climate change, and environmental degradation.

On this day WHO in collaboration with International Organization for Migration (IOM), along with global partners and communities, is observing International Migrants Day.

This day not only celebrates migrants but also catalyzes advocating their rights and uniting the global community in harnessing the transformative power of migration.

Migrants bring a multitude of skills that can benefit and enrich host countries and communities. They can serve as agents of change, creating opportunities for progress and contributing to social and economic growth.

Their contributions to the health and well-being of the society they live in are invaluable. For instance, migrant health workers were indispensable to the frontline response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, many countries are increasingly relying on migrant workers in their healthcare systems.

