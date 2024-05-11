World Migratory Bird Day Being Observed Today
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 11, 2024 | 10:47 AM
This year’s World Migratory Bird Day theme is “Protect Insects, Protect Birds”.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News May 11th, 2024) World Migratory Bird Day is being observed on Saturday (today).
The day highlights the relationship between migratory birds and insects amidst alarming declines for both.
Present in almost all the world’s ecosystems, insects are essential food sources for migratory birds on their long journeys.
World Migratory Bird Day is a global campaign that educates and promotes conservation efforts for migratory birds and their journeys across borders.
