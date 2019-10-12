UrduPoint.com
World Migratory Bird Day Observed In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 03:44 PM

The World Migratory Bird Day was observed on Saturday (today) to pay attention to the migrating birds and stressing the need for their conservation and highlighting their role in preservation of nature

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :The World Migratory Bird Day was observed on Saturday (today) to pay attention to the migrating birds and stressing the need for their conservation and highlighting their role in preservation of nature.

The theme of World Migratory Bird Day this year is 'Protect Birds: Be the Solution to Plastic Pollution'! World Migratory Bird Day is an annual, global awareness-raising campaign highlighting the need for the conservation of migratory birds and their habitats.

In order to attract the world attention toward issues like declining number of migratory birds, loss of their natural habitats, inadequate protection of their migration pathways, and the dangers they face in the regions of destination, October 12 is celebrated, every year, as World Migratory Bird DayPeople around the world celebrate World Migratory Bird Day by organizing public events such as bird festivals, education programs, seminars and bird-watching excursions.

