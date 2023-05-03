World Migratory Day to be marked on May 13

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :World Migratory Bird Day will be marked on May 13 (Saturday) across the globe including Pakistan to highlight the need to protect migratory birds and their habitats.

The United Nations is one of the many organizations that support this global awareness campaign.

The 'Blue Jay' is one of the world's migratory birds.

On the second weekend each May, people around the world celebrate World Migratory Bird Day by organizing public events such as bird festivals, education programs and bird-watching excursions.

Although the event is usually on the second weekend of May, the first World Migratory Bird Day was launched on the weekend of April 8–9, 2006.

The event was created to help turn the world's attention to the wonders of bird migration and the need for their conservation.

Each year, the total number of registered World Migratory Bird Day events has steadily increased along with the number of countries in which these events occurred.

