World Milk Day Marked To Promote Milk As Global Food

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 07:20 PM

World Milk Day marked to promote milk as global food

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Director Livestock Dr Jamshaid Akhtar said that quality milk was guarantor of a healthy nation.

He expressed these remarks while holding walk in connection with World Milk Day, marked on first of the June.

World Milk Day is an international day established by the Food and Agriculture Organization of United Nations, said Dr Jamshaid. It recognizes the importance of milk as a global food.

Milk is an important ingredient of our food. Milk and Dairy products are not only rich in calcium and vitamin D but also delicious in taste. Both, modern and traditional methods are effective for increasing production of quality milk. There was need to pay focus on dairy sector. It will not only help the country in achieving self sufficiency in milk but also help promote export of the commodity.

Officials of livestock department and cattle farmers were also present on the occasion.

