World Music Day festival in full swing at Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :A three-day World Music Day 2021 festival was in full swing here Saturday at rooftop theater of National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage, Lok Virsa.

On second day of the festival today, Eecutive Director Lok Virsa Talha Ali Kushvaha and his band also performed at the event.

A dialogue on music was also arranged at the sideline of three day festival.

The music festival was aimed to entertain the youth and provide them an opportunity to enjoy their favorite musicians, Executive Director Lok Virsa Talha Ali told APP on Saturday. He said the music festival is organized in collaboration with Hill Joint and Echo Records which will conclude tomorrow (Sunday).