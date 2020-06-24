UrduPoint.com
World Muslim Communities Council Support Saudi Decision Of Limited Hajj

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ):The World Muslim Communities Council has supported Saudi Arabia's announcement to limit performance of Hajj this year for a very limited number of pilgrims from within the kingdom to protect their health and safety, Emirates News Agency (WAM) said Tuesday.

Chairman of the Council Dr.

Ali Rashid Al-Nuaimi lauded the decision at this current and sensitive time, noting that performing this ritual was in compliance with precautionary measures, officials directives as well as social distancing.

"This will protect people from coronavirus pandemic which has affected over 180 countries," he added, as reported by WAM.

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced on Monday that a very limited number of pilgrims who already reside in the Kingdom, would be able to perform this year's Hajj.

More Stories From Pakistan

