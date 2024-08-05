Open Menu

World Must Acknowledge Egregious Human Rights Violations In Kashmir

Faizan Hashmi Published August 05, 2024 | 06:42 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Monday said the world must acknowledge the staged fake encounters and egregious human rights violations perpetrated by the Indian army against innocent Kashmiris.

The minister said in official message here that today marks five years since the unlawful actions of August 5, 2019, when the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) were subjected to a severe military siege.

He said that on this solemn day, we reflect on the dire conditions faced by our Kashmiri brothers and sisters, who remain caged in their homes, with their communications blocked, media restricted, and digital apartheid enforced.

Jam Kamal said that Pakistan stands firm in its unwavering support for the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination.

“We appeal to the international community to urge India to halt its grave human rights abuses in IIOJK, reverse its unilateral and illegal actions of August 5, 2019, repeal the draconian laws, and implement the United Nations Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir” he said .

Together, we must ensure that justice prevails and that the Kashmiri people are granted the freedom and dignity they so rightfully deserve, he said.

India should restore the special status of Occupied Kashmir.

