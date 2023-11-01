(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday strongly condemned the rising Israeli hostilities and aggression against civilians in Gaza.

"Yesterday’s air raid on Jabalia camp, where hundreds of lives were lost, including women and children, was a stark reminder of ongoing Israeli brutalities and war crimes in Gaza," he posted on social media platform, X.

Kakar said such reprehensible acts can never be condoned or forgotten.

He called upon the international community to take urgent steps to stop Israel's violence.

"The world must act now to end this carnage," he said.