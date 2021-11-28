UrduPoint.com

World Must Focus Afghanistan, Says Governor

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 08:30 PM

World must focus Afghanistan, says Governor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that if world does not pay attention towards Afghanistan, problems like terrorism and food security will get out of control, therefore international community must focus this war-torn country.

The Muslim Ummah must come on the same page to eradicate phenomenon of Islamophobia. The efforts to promote religious harmony in Pakistan are unprecedented in the world. "We are ensuring the protection of life and property of all minorities living in Pakistan in accordance with the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah," he added.

According to a spokesman for the Governor House here Sunday, the Governor expressed these views while talking to the Speaker of Scottish Parliament Alison Johnstone and delegation of Overseas Pakistanis during his visit to United Kingdom.

Scottish Parliament Speaker Alison Johnstone also appreciated the steps taken by Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan to bring peace in the entire region and Afghanistan.

Governor said that the situation in Afghanistan is deteriorating with each passing day. Today, the Afghan government does not even have the money to pay salaries to their employees and to provide medicine in hospitals. Under such circumstances, life is becoming more difficult for the common man.

Such conditions are by no means are in the interest of the world because when the situation in Afghanistan deteriorates, other terrorist organizations will become more active. The effects of terrorism in Afghanistan will be felt not only in Afghanistan or Pakistan but also in the entire region and the world. Therefore, the world should take immediate notice of the whole situation.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that Pakistan has been playing its role in good faith for the solution of Afghanistan's problems since day one. Even today Pakistan has more than four millions Afghan refugees. The time has come for the world to fulfill its responsibility to save human lives in Afghanistan because later on, the world will have nothing but regret.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, in a meeting overseas Pakistanis, said that overseas Pakistanis have a major role in Pakistan's economic development and stability. The PTI government has not only given the right to vote to overseas Pakistanis as promised but has also been working to provide more facilities to them. Pakistanis living across the world should participate in the politics of the respective countries they live in as much as possible so that they can also help to solve the problems of overseas Pakistanis living there.

Related Topics

Pakistan Terrorist Imran Khan Afghanistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Governor Punjab Parliament Muhammad Ali Jinnah Vote Visit Man Same United Kingdom Money Sunday Muslim All Government Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Kuwaiti and Qatari pavili ..

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Kuwaiti and Qatari pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai

4 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Latvia at ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Latvia at Expo 2020 Dubai

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid unveils AED3.8 billion Dubai h ..

Mohammed bin Rashid unveils AED3.8 billion Dubai housing strategy

3 hours ago
 17,208 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

17,208 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

3 hours ago
 US, UAE creating together future jobs that don’t ..

US, UAE creating together future jobs that don’t exist now: American business ..

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to become home to Amazon’s most techno ..

Abu Dhabi to become home to Amazon’s most technologically advanced fulfillment ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.