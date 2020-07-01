World must hear lament of Kashmiri kid sitting over grandfather killed by Indian force: President

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday urged the world community to hear the lament of a three-year boy sitting over the dead body of his grandfather killed by the Indian occupation forces in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

The president was referring to the merciless killing of an old-aged Kashmiri civilian by the Indian forces in Sopore district the IOJ&K during the relentless ongoing onslaught to target the innocent civilians. The gory pictures of the kid sitting over his slain grandfather lying on the ground drenched in blood left the world in shock and also stirring up protests across the territory.

"Modi's fascist India kills innocent civilians even for raising slogans for liberation of Kashmir. The lament of this 3 (years) old boy sitting on the chest of his killed grandfather must be heard by the world & then a soldier stands on body of grandfather. Heinous, Criminal, Cruel," the president remarked on Twitter.

The president also shared a video clip of a mother crying narrating as how her father was pulled out of the vehicle only for raising slogans for liberation from Indian Occupation in Kashmir.