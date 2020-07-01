UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Must Hear Lament Of Kashmiri Kid Sitting Over Grandfather Killed By Indian Force: President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 10:20 PM

World must hear lament of Kashmiri kid sitting over grandfather killed by Indian force: President

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday urged the world community to hear the lament of a three-year boy sitting over the dead body of his grandfather killed by the Indian occupation forces in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

The president was referring to the merciless killing of an old-aged Kashmiri civilian by the Indian forces in Sopore district the IOJ&K during the relentless ongoing onslaught to target the innocent civilians. The gory pictures of the kid sitting over his slain grandfather lying on the ground drenched in blood left the world in shock and also stirring up protests across the territory.

"Modi's fascist India kills innocent civilians even for raising slogans for liberation of Kashmir. The lament of this 3 (years) old boy sitting on the chest of his killed grandfather must be heard by the world & then a soldier stands on body of grandfather. Heinous, Criminal, Cruel," the president remarked on Twitter.

The president also shared a video clip of a mother crying narrating as how her father was pulled out of the vehicle only for raising slogans for liberation from Indian Occupation in Kashmir.

Related Topics

India Dead World Twitter Vehicle Sopore Jammu Criminals From Blood Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Non-Arabs account for 31 pct of total trading volu ..

52 minutes ago

Flying flag for Siemens Energy at Masdar City

52 minutes ago

Trucks movement ban on Dubai roads back to normal ..

1 hour ago

652,885 business licences issued in June 2020

1 hour ago

Microsoft to help 25 million people worldwide acqu ..

2 hours ago

Alef Education and Innovera sign MoU

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.