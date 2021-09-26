LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Sunday that Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his virtual address to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session, properly highlighted the situation of the region.

In a statement issued here, he said that the international community should ensure immediate implementation of PM Imran Khan's proposal to curb Islamophobia.

The premier, in his address, exposed the so-called democracy of 'Modi Sarkar' and Indian extremism, he added.

He said that PM Imran Khan timely identified a possible human crisis in Afghanistan, adding that the he had emerged as the leader of the Muslim Ummah.

The CM said the premier's efforts to address the challenges of environmental pollution and other global issues were being recognised globally.