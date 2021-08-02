UrduPoint.com

World Must Play Role For Restoration Of Kashmir's Special Status, Kashmiris'rights: Shafique Arrain

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 05:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Communications Mian Muhammad Shafique Arrain urged the international community to play active role in restoration of special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), revoked by the Indian government on Aug 05,2019.

Talking to APP here on Monday, Arrain said the right to self-determination through a plebiscite as enshrined in the UN resolutions was the basic need of the people of IIOJK to enable them be free from the shackles of the Indian government's deployed tyrant security forces that have turned Kashmir into the world's number one open prison and the highly militarized area. He said the people of the occupied valley had remained deprived of their basic rights for the last several decades and they still continue to suffer with their rights usurped and liberty curtailed.

The seemingly unending oppression had compelled Kashmiris to continue their indigenous struggle to secure their rights and take their destiny into their own hands, he said adding that it was time for the international community to take decisive action in aid of the people of IIOJK.

He said that the international community must put pressure on India to restore the special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and hold a plebiscite so that the oppressed people could decide their own destiny.

The federal parliamentary secretary added that the people of IIOJ&K had been facing illegal occupation, torture and other human rights violations for the last many decades but the world was playing the role of a silent spectator only.

He lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan for his relentless efforts in raising voice for IIOJ&K on every platform. He said that nation stood united on Kashmir issue and would support Kashmiris in every situation. He said that the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan would turn fruitful soon and the people of IIOJ&K would get their basic right of self-determination.

He maintained that PM Imran Khan has proved himself as an ambassador of Kashmir. He said that people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir have also acknowledged PM Khan's efforts and extended him support yielding victory to PTI in AJK elections.

Mian Shafique Arrain urged the masses to follow coronavirus standard operating procedure (SoP) and get them vaccinated as soon as possible to protect themselves and their family members from the deadly virus.

