MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Communications Mian Muhammad Shafique Arrain has urged the international community to play active role in restoration of special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), revoked by the Indian government two years back on Aug 05.

Right to self-determination through a plebiscite as enshrined in the UN resolutions is the basic need of the people of IIOJ&K to enable them be free from the shackles of the Indian government's deployed tyrant security forces that have turned Kashmir into an open prison and world's highly militarized area, Arain told APP the other day. He said that the people of the Occupied Valley had remained deprived of their basic rights for the last several decades and still continue to suffer with their rights usurped and liberty curtailed. The unending oppression has compelled Kashmiris to continue their indigenous struggle to secure their rights, he said adding that it was time for the international community to take decisive action in aid of the people of IIOJ&K.

He said that the international community must put pressure on India to restore special status of IIOJ&K and hold plebiscite so that the oppressed people could decide their own destiny.

The Parliamentary Secretary added that the people of IIOJ&K had been facing illegal occupation, torture and other human rights violations since last many decades but the world was playing the role of a silent spectator only.

He lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan for his relentless efforts in raising voice for IIOJ&K on every platform. He said that the nation was united on Kashmir issue and was supporting Kashmiris in every situation. He said that efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan would turn fruitful soon and the people of IIOJ&K would get their basic right of self-determination.

He maintained that PM Imran Khan has proved himself as an ambassador of Kashmir and added, the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir have also acknowledged the Prime Minister's efforts and extended him support yielding victory to PTI in AJK elections.

Mian Shafique Arrain urged the masses to follow coronavirus standard operating procedure (SoP) and get themselves vaccinated as soon as possible to protect themselves and their family members from the coronavirus.