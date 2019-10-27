World must realize volatile situation in occupied Kashmir: Governor

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Sunday called for lifting of curfew in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Talking to a delegation led by Azad Kashmir leaders Sajjad Hussain Jaral, Amin Ali Jaral and Mukhtar Ahmad Lone here at Governor House, he said that international community must realize the volatile situation in Kashmir which creates serious human rights' concerns.

Governor said that international organizations should take notice of Indian act of 'genocide' in occupied valley, adding that Pakistanis saluted to the struggle of Kashmiri brethren for freedom. Whole Pakistan nation would continue to stand with Kashmiris to the last, he added.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that Indian restrictions- communications blockade, suppression of life-saving medical care and others, should be stopped and international community should fulfill its responsibilities to resolve Kashmir issue and stop Indian atrocities and human rights abuses in Kashmir.

He said that international community should break its silence over Indian human rights' violations in occupied Kashmir to achieve the dream of durable peace in the region.

He said that India, despite its severe human rights violations in occupied Kashmir, could not suppress Kashmiris struggle for freedom, adding that 100,000 people had been martyred in Kashmir and 11,000 Kashmiri women had been raped, whereas the number of widows had increased to 22,000 in Kashmir, he added.

Governor said that Pakistanis were ready to render any sacrifice for Kashmiri brethren, asserting that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had effectively raised voice for Kashmiris' freedom at international forums.

Kashmir issue should be resolved as per the resolutions of United Nations as durable peace could not be restored in the region until resolution of Kashmir issue, he concluded.