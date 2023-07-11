Open Menu

World Must Stand United Against Hatred, Discrimination, Intolerance: Bilawal

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday called upon the world to stand united against hatred, discrimination and intolerance, and promote mutual respect, understanding, and tolerance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday called upon the world to stand united against hatred, discrimination and intolerance, and promote mutual respect, understanding, and tolerance.

Virtually addressing the session of an urgent debate held by Human Rights Council on acts of religious hatred including the incident of the desecration of the Holy Quran, the foreign minister said unfortunately, the deliberate desecration of the Holy Quran had continued under government sanction and with the sense of impunity.

Increasingly, he said these acts were designed to maximize propagating hate. "We must see this incitement to hatred, discrimination and attempts to provoke violence. We must join hands in condemning it, we must isolate those who stroke hatred," he said.

The minister said three months ago the first international day to combat Islamophobia was observed where the first ever session was held to mark the occasion at the UN General Assembly.

He said the Holy Quran was a spiritual anchor for two billion Muslims. "It is important to understand the deep hurt that at public and premeditated act of Quran's desecration causes to Muslims," he remarked.

Terming the desecration of the Holy Quran as an attack on the Muslim's faith, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the call in the draft text presented before this council for prevention and accountability was reasonable and necessary.

The minister said that hate speech and free speech must be segregated as free speech was as indispensable as hate speech was indefensible.

There is not a single Muslim country on the planet that allows to the desecration of the holy text of other religions, he said adding such an act is unthinkable to any Muslim.

"It is forbidden by faith, by culture and by law," he said.

